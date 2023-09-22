Uganda Cranes forward Allan Okello joined National Champions Vipers SC in a big-money move on the transfer deadline day.

The former KCCA darling was awarded a three-year employment contract that will see him at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende until 2026.

The left-footed lethal forward joins the Kitende-based side as a free agent and he will don shirt 8 previously owned by Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye.

The move happened shortly after mutually terminating his contract with the Algerian side Paradou AC.

Okello was courted by several clubs before he decided to settle for Vipers SC, given the atmosphere, the forward was meant to choose the best deal on the table.

To ink the three-year employment contract, Okello reportedly took home $30,000 which is nearly Ugx 113 million.

Sources close to the transfer revealed that Okello was also added a house in which he will stay and a car that will ease movement at his new side.

Allan Okello waving to Vipers faithful up on being unveiled to the fans | Credit: John Batanudde

Heroic Unveiling

Before their 2-0 victory against Arua Hill SC, Vipers unveiled Okello in front of a fully packed St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

Smartly dressed in a black suit he majestically walked onto the field of play, displayed the Vipers jersey labelled with his name and number and later walked around the ground waving to the chanting crowd.

In response to the warm welcome, Okello expressed his joy and excitement in a statement via his social media handles.

“Hey Venoms, here is a fresh chapter Vipers SC, Let’s do it. Special you are to everyone who made it possible, I am delighted to be here and can not wait to get started.”