Despite earlier announcing their final squad, KCCA have continued to sign more players with the latest being Emmanuel Peter Loki.

The South Sudan international signs for the 14-time champions on a two year contract joining Mustafa Kizza as the club’s other signing on transfer deadline day.

The hardworking winger joins as a free agent after not signing a contract renewal with Soltilo Bright Stars where he has spent three years.

“I am delighted to have joined KCCA FC, one of the biggest clubs in Africa,” said Loki.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of playing in various competitions and helping the club to achieve its goals. I am confident that I can make a positive contribution to the team and I am excited to get started.”

Emmanuel Peter Loki becomes KCCA FC and Sergio Traguil’s ninth and final signing ahead of the 2023/24 season after Kizza Mustafa, Joel Sserunjogi, Brazilians; Joao Gabriel, Vinicius Michael, and Angolans; Bruno Adilson Mfulu, Emilson Gonzaga, Cungulo Da Silva and Etienne Katenga.