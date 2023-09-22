Kitara FC ensured their start to the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season remained perfect after picking yet another win.

The Royals earned a narrow 1-0 win over UPDF FC to add to their 2-1 win over SC Villa last week in the season opener.

Not even the soggy pitch at Masindi stadium would dampen the commitment of Kitara FC players who fought tooth and nail to pick maximum points.

The several fans that moved long distances from Hoima and other places to flock Masindi where their team hosts games walked away with something to smile about.

Not even the heavy downpour that delayed the start of the game stopped the fans from rallying behind their team.

The lone goal of the game came in the 39th minute with Christopher Kambugu connecting into his own net.

Ibra Magandazi released Solomon Okwalinga on the right and his cross into the box was diverted into goal by Kambugu in an attempt to clear.

Before the goal, Kitara had had some attempts through Brian Aheebwa and Denis Omedi but goalkeeper Yunus Wasswa was well placed to save at different intervals.

The second half was about keeping the lead for Kitara and indeed they held on to register all three points.

The win took Kitara to third place on six points same as Vipers SC and NEC FC. The Royals will return to action on Thursday next week against Gaddafi FC in Jinja.

UPDF FC on the other hand are eighth on the table and will face Wakiso Giants FC the following day.