Crested Cranes captain Ruth Aturo and midfielder Riticia Nabbosa have been dropped from squad that will travel to Algeria on Saturday morning.

Captain Aturo who did not feature in the first leg on Wednesday is ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The custodian sustained the injury in training prior to the first leg and did not make the matchday squad in Uganda’s 2-1 loss.

Instead, it was Vanessa Edith Karungi who started in goal in what was her first appearance.

Equally midfielder Nabbosa who had a disappointing display is left out.

The Simba Queens FC player only played the opening 45 minutes and clearly struggled to find footing.

The team travels out on Saturday morning (4:50am) aboard Turkish Airlines.

Uganda needs to overturn the first leg deficit in order to keep the hopes of returning to WAFCON next year.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Algeria will face either Burundi or Ethiopia at the final qualification round.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers

Daisy Nakaziro, Vanessa Edith Karungi, Gloria Namakula

Defenders

Asia Nakibuuka, Jolly Kobusinge, Sumaya Komuntale, Shadia Nankya, Aisha Nantongo, Shakirah Nankwanga

Midfielders

Joan Nabirye, Hasifah Nassuna, Phiona Nabbumba, Aminah Nababi

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput, Catherine Nagadya, Joanita Ainembabazi, Viola Nambi, Margret Kunihira, Sandra Nabweteme