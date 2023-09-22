Express FC go into the first game of the season against Mbarara City with a huge boost after securing Allan Kayiwa and Arthur Kiggundu.

The two had opted to leave the Wankulukuku based side after last season but somehow, failed to get new clubs and signed new contracts.

James Odoch admits their availability is good news for the club and targets three points as they get the season underway.

“The lads are motivated and happy especially that our key players from last season Allan Kayiwa and Arthur Kiggundu stayed,” said Odoch.

On the game against the Ankole Lions coached by Wasswa Bbosa, Odoch expects a tough contest but is aware playing at home gives his side edge.

“We are playing a good side with good coaches but we have belief that we can all points since we are playing at home.”

The Red Eagles missed out match day one where they meant to take on KCCA who were playing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Mbarara City didn’t have the luxury as they lost 1-0 to fellow newcomers NEC and will be seeking to make amends.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

The fixture between the two sides has always been closely contested with either side managing 3 wins while four have ended in stalemates.

However the Ankole Lions haven’t won since beating Express 1-0 at Wankulukuku in 2000.

Saturday September 23, Fixtures 4pm

BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha

Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm

Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira