Ahead of his first test of Uganda Premier League football, KCCA coach Sergio Traguil is aware of the threat BUL hosts.

The two sides face off at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru with BUL out to keep a perfect start while KCCA who missed out on day one because of continental engagement get their first test of league football in the 2023/24 season.

Traguil appears to have made his home work and knows what exactly to expect at BUL.

“I watched them in the Super 8 against URA. They are a very good team, very physical and we are technical,” he told the media.

“We have to work mentally and big intelligence to fight against them using heads and brains.”

Sergio Traguil having a feel of MTN Omondi Stadium.

The Portuguese also believes a win will be the perfect answer to the team’s abysmal show in Tunisia where they were beaten 3-1 by Abu Salem in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round.

“We have to give a very strong answer after our performance in Tunisia where we looked like rookies. We have to win tomorrow to give hope to our fans.”

The visitors have a full squad to choose from save for Muhammad Shaban who suffered a knock in Tunisia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BUL will hope to carry on with their form that saw them pick an away win against Bright Stars on day one in addition to lifting the Fufa Super 8.

In former KCCA lieutenants Walter Ochora and Samuel Ssekamate, they have posses players who could have inside knowledge about the Kasasiro.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

KCCA have a decent record against BUL with 12 wins out of the past 23 meetings and losing on 4.

However, KCCA’s last win at BUL came in 2018 when they beat the Jinja based side with Muzamir Mutyaba brace.

Last season’s corresponding encounter ended in a 1-1 draw with Vincent Zziwa scoring for BUL before Julius Poloto second half equalizer.

Saturday September 23, Fixtures 4pm

BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha

Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm

Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira