Thursday, September 21, 2023

Gulu University 1-1 IUEA

Gulu University fought hard to hold the International University of East Africa (IUEA) in the one-all stalemate in the University Football League on Thursday evening.

IUEA has greatly improved hence bringing former Uganda Cranes defender Hassan Wasswa on board as the head coach.

In the seventh minute, Abbey Mubiru gave the visitors a lead through a venomous shot from outside the box, leaving Gulu’s custodian Robert Opoka helpless.

Samuel Justus came close to doubling IUEA but the goalkeeper Opoka palmed the ball away to keep his side Gulu University in the game.

With three minutes left on the clock, Aaron Junior Okot levelled matters to give the home crowd a reason to celebrate.

IUEA’s defender Joel Lakwech failed to clear a low freekick by Gulu hence leaving the ball loose in the dangerous area, thus getting punished.

In the added time, Athorbei Thou was pulled down in the box but the centre referee waved away denying IUEA a chance to retake the lead.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, Wasswa expressed his delight even after his side had given away the win late in the game.

“We had a good game to open the season and I am delighted with the boys,” Wasswa told the press.

“We have so many new boys in our University, boys from high school, they know what they want, unfortunately, this is football, this is what happens when you play away,” the former Uganda Cranes star added.

“So we understand because these things happen in football, but we are not losing focus. We are not moving away from our focus to qualify for the quarter-finals,” he underlined.

The UFL continues on Friday as UCU visits Kumi in a Group D affair.