University Football League | Friday Results

Kumi University 0-2 UCU

Uganda Christian University (UCU) easily went past Kumi University in a 2-0 victory in the ongoing University Football League on Friday evening.

Allan Opio and Isaac Ofoyirwoth were on target to give the Mukono-based side maximum points away from home.

Last year, UCU finished third taking home bronze after narrowly falling to Uganda Martyrs, Nkozi in the semifinals.

The visitors kicked off like a house on fire making it clear that they had travelled the long journey to pick a victory.

Their early pressure paid off after the speedy Ofoyrwoth gave the Cardinals the well-deserved lead in the 16th minute.

Cardinals came close twice to double the lead before the break but Peter Kyomuhendo and Enoch Ssekandi were not lethal enough upfront.

Eight minutes past the hour mark, Opio finally doubled the lead with a beauty to silence the home crowd that still had hope in the game.

The victory sent UCU to the top of Group D with three points and two goals. The other group members, Busitema University and Kampala International University will face off tomorrow.

Cardinals will return to action on Tuesday, October 3 as they host Busitema in Mukono.

Cardinals Head Coach Jimmy Kintu revealed that the victory gives his troops the much-needed momentum to go further in the tournament.

“The victory gives us confidence going forward. The plan we have is to go back home and prepare for the coming games. We have done thorough preparations and it’s evident with how the boys are playing,” Kintu said in a post-match press conference.

“It’s not easy to win away from home. The boys conducted themselves well and managed to manage the game till the end. It’s been a tough challenge and we shall pick the lessons going on,” he added.