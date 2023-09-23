BUL FC ensured their perfect start to the season continued with yet another hard fought win on matchday two.

The Eastern Giants who had won their opening game of the season 1-0 away to Soltilo Bright Stars, registered their second victory on Saturday, edging KCCA FC with the same score line.

Towering defender Nicholas Mweere scored the lone goal of the game with thirteen minutes left on the clock.

The goal would eventually turn out to be the decisive moment of the closely contested game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A well delivered corner kick met Mweere unmarked and goalkeeper Derrick Ochan did not enough in attempting to find the cross.

Victory takes BUL FC to six points same as Vipers SC, Kitara FC and NEC FC.

Abbey Kikomeko,charges will return to action next week with a trip to Adjumani to face Arua Hill SC.

KCCA FC on the other hand will have a return against Libya’s Abu Salim in the CAF Confederations Cup next weekend before playing Maroons FC on Tuesday, 3rd October.