Express FC and Mbarara City FC settled for a barren stalemate as they faced off on Saturday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Whereas Mbarara City FC were playing their second game of the new season, it was the first for Express FC who were not in action on matchday one.

The game saw Wasswa Bossa currently the head coach at Mbarara City face his former paymasters.

The visitors had the best scoring opportunities on the day but still failed to find the cutting edge.

In the first half, striker Henry Kitegenyi had a glorious opportunity when Jamil Nvule released him but his feeble effort was easily collected by goalkeeper Ali Kimera.

Isma Kawawulo came close to find the breakthrough for the hosts but his attempt from a free kick ricocheted off the crossbar.

Mbarara City too had a chance that hit the upright through substitute Hussein Mwanje five minutes after the break.

The result leaves Mbarara City FC and Express FC on one point each. The two teams will return to action next week with Express visiting Busoga United FC while Mbarara City will host Vipers SC.