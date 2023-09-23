National Basketball League | Friday Results

UCU Lady Canons 93-66 KCCA Leopards

Tracy Namugosa put up a stunning show as UCU Lady Canons swept KCCA Leopards to earn a ticket to the National Basketball League playoffs semifinal at Lugogo Arena on Friday evening.

The Lady Canons proved to be too good for KCCA Leopards after beating them 93-66 in a one-sided encounter witnessed by a handful of fans.

After losing game one, KCCA Leopards were expected to show more determination and fight to level the series.

They arrived at the Arena as early as 5:30 PM but were beaten by a side that reached 20 minutes passed the proposed tipoff time.

UCU Lady Canons led by 15 points (49-34) at halftime hence giving KCCA Leopards such a huge hill to climb.

But by the end of the last quarter, the Lady Canons won by 27 points (99-66) explaining how much it was a one-sided encounter.

Namugosa scored a game-high 29 points for the Lady Canons while Azida Nabayunga (21) and Hajara Najjuko (10) were the other players in double digits.

On the other hand, Ruth Atuheire and Susan Rebecca led the scoring chart for KCCA with 13 points and Martha Soigi added 12.

Lady Canons join KIU Rangers who went past Miracle Ravens to make it into the semifinals of the ongoing campaign.