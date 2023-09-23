Overview: The two sides lost their first season games with the Purple Sharks thrashed 3-0 by Maroons while BUL narrowly lost to BUL 1-0 – both in their own backyards.

Wakiso Giants and Soltilo Bright Stars lock horns at Kabaka Kyabaggu in a fixture both teams cant afford to drop points.

The two sides lost their first season games with the Purple Sharks thrashed 3-0 by Maroons while BUL narrowly lost to BUL 1-0 – both in their own backyards.

The Saturday clash presents an opportunity for either to rediscover themselves.

The visitors will come into the game with a psychological edge following their 1-0 win over the hosts in the Fufa Super 8 fixture.

However, they must be wary of their indecent record away to the Purple Sharks where they have suffered two defeats and picked only two points out of a possible twelve.

They will look to Sam Ssenyonjo who turns guns against a side he played for in 2022 before switching sides.

Wakiso Giants could have Lawrence Bukenya back from injury but are without Titus Ssematimba who is away on trials on Europe.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

In the previous 8 league meetings, Wakiso Giants has won 3, lost 2 while three have been draws.

The Purple Sharks completed a double over the Stars last season winning both games 2-0.

Saturday September 23, Fixtures 4pm

BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha

Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm

Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira