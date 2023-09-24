Overview: In a post-match interview, Kikomeko said it was not an easy game but his troops were resilient thus fighting for maximum points.

BUL FC head coach Abbey Kikomeko Bogere has credited his troops for the resilience they exhibited in the victory against KCCA FC.

BUL defeated KCCA FC 1-0 in the Uganda Premier League on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

In a post-match interview, Kikomeko said it was not an easy game but his troops were resilient thus fighting for maximum points.

“I thank the boys who played under instructions. They were resilient and fought for the badge,” Kikomeko told the press.

“We played against a tough team. After getting a victory against Bright Stars we came back and prepared well to be ready for KCCA,” he added.

“Since they are from playing continent football we knew it would not be an easy encounter. Though being at home we did all it takes to win the game.”

The oil manufacturers now have two wins in as many games played in the ongoing 2023/24 having edged Bright Stars 1-0 in the opening duel.

BUL has also kept two clean sheets in both games. Despite a low goal harvest, the coach emphasizes that victory is the most important thing as the team improves.

“Yes we now have two clean sheets and that’s so good. Yes, we are scoring less but all the same, we are winning and that is what matters most.

“It’s still first round and the team we are playing is not well known to us due to the huge turnover of players and coaches and players across the league.

“After winning the Super 8 of course teams play against us with more energy and consciousness which makes it hard for us,” he concluded.

BUL return to league action on Sunday, October 1 as they play Arua City at Paridi Stadium, Adjumani.