KCCA head coach Sergio Daniel Traguil expressed his disappointment after his team failed to convert any of the chances produced against BUL FC.

The Kasasiro Boys were defeated 1-0 by BUL FC in the Uganda Premier League on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

In a post-match press conference, Sergio expressed his displeasure after KCCA FC’s false start to the 2023/24 season.

“We didn’t take our chances and ended up suffering a goal due to a single mistake,” Sergio told the press before adding; “We were facing a dangerous team at home that has also just won the Super 8 but made it so easy for them.”

“We did not allow them to build a single thing but just scored and finished. Football can be like that it’s not the best team that always wins.”

“We have to blame ourselves. We have conceded from corners in two successive games and it’s something we need to look at critically. We have to work a lot, there are things we need to build.”

“But as we build we want to achieve a little bit more. Sometimes our players lack the composure and it spoils what we have planned earlier.”

What next?

The Lugogo-based side returns to the CAF Confederation Cup action as they host Abu Salim on Saturday, September 30 at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

After falling 3-1 in the first leg, KCCA will use every weapon at their disposal to reverse the result at home.

“I think we played well there are things that we could improve with the backline but now our focus turns to Abu Salim.”

“The competition and motivation are different. We just need to put this behind us and step up so that we show who we are,” he concluded.