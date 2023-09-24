Onduparaka FC and Blacks Power FC will hope to have an immediate return to top flight football after a disappointing run last season.

The aforementioned two teams suffered the drop from Uganda Premier League last season and will set their ultimate target on having an immediate return.

Winning promotion is a daunting task and therefore, a perfect start always gives any team a head start.

Therefore, either side will be hoping for the best result as they face off on Sunday at Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City.

Both Blacks Power and Onduparaka have undergone several changes since the end of last season with a change of coaches and players.

At Blacks Power, Bob Obira and Francis Mugerwa are in charge as head coach and assistant respectively while Caesar Samson Okhuti is the coach at Onduparaka FC.

In the other games to be played on Sunday, Ndejje University host Kaaro Karungi, Calvary FC face Kigezi Home Boyz while Kyetume FC will take on new comers Kiyinda Boys.