Uganda Cricket Association was voted as the Best Run Association of 2022 by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

At the awards gala held on Saturday night to celebrate sports excellence for the past couple of years, Netball and Cricket took home the gongs for Best Run Federations for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Uganda Cricket Association had a very strong 2022 hosting the Challenge League B second round in Kampala with the Cricket Cranes featuring in more than three international events and the Victoria Pearls also having four international events outside Uganda.

It’s also in 2022 that the Baby Cricket Cranes also featured at the U-19 World Cup after more than 16 years.

During this period there was a change in CEO will Martin Ondeko leaving his role and being replaced by Alan Mugume.

Individual Awards

Rita Musamali and Dinesh Nakrani won the Best Female and Male Cricketers for the year 2021 while Janet Mbabazi and Riazat Ali Shah won the awards for 2022.

Rita Musamali shone for the Victoria Pearls in a lean 2021 but it’s the heroics of Dinesh Nakrani that got the Cricket Cranes to the Global Qualifiers after over 13 years.

Janet Mbabazi finally stood up for Victoria Pearls putting in fine all-round performances to help them win in a series in Nepal and the four-nation women’s tournament in Nairobi. She was the anchor for a new look Victoria Pearls side in a busy 2022.

Riazat Ali Shah stood up in the key games for Uganda, especially in the Africa T20 Cup final in South Africa.