Result

Maroons 1-1 SC Villa

Alfred Odong scored his first goal in SC Villa colours to salvage a point for the Jogoos who came from behind to draw with hosts Maroons at Luzira.

Fred Amaku had given the hosts a lead in the second half following a goalless first half in an evenly contested game.

Villa came into the game on the back of opening day defeat to Kitara and badly need to recover while Maroons were buoyant after thrashing Wakiso Giants 3-0.

📹 Goal by Fred Amaku



60' Maroons FC 1-0 SC Villa#StarTimesUPL | #MARSCV pic.twitter.com/Ov5mF0A9tX — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) September 24, 2023

Both teams started slow but Maroons were aggrieved not to take a halftime lead after Darius Ojok missed a one v one situation.

Amaku broke the deadlock in the 60th minute heading home Ojok’s cross from the right but the lead lasted only five minutes before Villa responded through centre back Odong.

📹 Goal by Arnold Odong to bring SC Villa level.



65' Maroons FC 1-1 SC Villa#StarTimesUPL | #MARSCV pic.twitter.com/sfl84vfIVq — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) September 24, 2023

There were no more goals with Maroons to 5th with 4 points after two games while Villa moved to 9th.

Action in the Premier League returns on next week with Villa at home against NEC while Maroons wont play until October 3 when they visit KCCA.