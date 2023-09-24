Sunday September 24, 2023

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 3pm

SC Villa can’t afford to lose consecutive league games when they make a trip to Luzira to face Maroons.

The Jogoos lost their first game 2-1 to newcomers Kitara in a game they did dominate while Maroons thrashed Wakiso Giants 3-0 away from home.

Former Villa midfielder Abel Eturude is aware of the threat posed by the wounded Jogoos but remains optimistic of picking another victory.

“Villa is a big team and we know what they are capable of doing,” he said. “We lost to them in the Fufa Super 8 but we have prepared well especially after winning our first game,” he added.

🔥 Abel Etrude, midfield maestro is bringing the heat ahead of the clash with Villa! 💪



He's rallying the squad to amp up the game! ⚽

Let's do this #OneForce pic.twitter.com/lgeA7za4rO — Maroons FC – Official (@OfficialMaroons) September 23, 2023

SC Villa coach Dusan Stonjanovic wants to pick a good result and knows his team must be at mercurial best against a hard working team at the own back yard.

“We’ve had an intense preparation period leading up to tomorrow’s match. Our strategy remains focused on our strengths – a balanced attack, solid defense, and disciplined teamwork. We’ve worked on our style and are ready to adapt as needed during the game.”

Villa could have Umar Lutalo, Patrick Kakande and Ronald Ssekiganda back in the squad after missing the league opener through injury but centre forward Charles Lwanga is out with an ankle injury.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

Villa hold a better record over Maroons with 4 wins against 1 and four stalemates.

However, Maroons won the last league meetings 1-0 with Ronald Orombi scoring the goal at Luzira.