2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Quarter-finals, return legs):

Buddu Vs Kyadondo (Kyadondo skips return leg; Buddu won 2-1 in first leg)

Buweekula 1-2 Bulemeezi (Bulemeezi progresses 2-1 on aggregate)

Ssingo 0-1 Gomba (Gomba progresses 4-1 on aggregate)

Mawokota 1-0 Buvuma (Mawokota progresses 1-0 on aggregate)

Buddu Ssaza advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup minus breaking any sweat.

This follows the no-show act for Kyadondo at the Masaka Recreational stadium during the intended return leg of quarter finals.

Buddu Ssaza players applaud their fans at Masaka Recreational stadium on Sunday, 24th September 2023 | Credit: David Isabirye

No reason was advanced for Kyadondo’s absence from the stadium until 3:45 PM when the match officials led by FIFA referee Mashood Ssali deemed it necessary to move out of the stadium.

Earlier on, two Buganda Masaza cup organizing committee officials Francis Mugerwa Bikeka and Francis Kitaka had been part of the pre-match meeting although no further details were revealed to the media.

Buddu players limbered around the soggy surface of stadium in preparation of their bodies for the match.

Buddu Ssaza witch fan around Masaka Recreational Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the Buddu Ssaza fans inside the Masaka Recreational Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, the home fans remained clogged outside the stadium main entrance as they awaited for the visiting team that never arrived.

By 4 PM, a section of angry fans allegedly broke the main gate and accessed the stadium forcefully.

Buddu management then organized an abrupt build-up match with Masaka select team.

The tournament organizing committee will officially pronounce themselves about the development as Buddu now awaits five-time Masaza winners Gomba in the epic semi-final duel.

Buddu Ssaza players thank their fans at Masaka Recreational Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Gomba won their return leg 1-0 away at Ssingo in Mityana courtesy of Kenneth Kimera’s strike.

The result meant that Gomba secured a 4-1 aggregate win over the two legs.

The other semi-final menu will see Mawokota against Bulemeezi.

Mawokota edged visiting Buvuma 1-0 in Buwama as Bulemeezi advanced after a spirited 2-1 away win over Buweekula at the St Peter’s Technical playground in Mubende.