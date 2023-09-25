Overview: In this article, we take a closer look at the major talking points from the just-concluded Uganda Premier League weekend.

Matchday Two of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League got underway on Thursday, September 21 and concluded on Sunday, September 24.

Fifteen (15) goals were scored across the eight matches.

1. Okello leads the night party at Kitende

Allan Okello led the Thursday night party at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. In a heroic unveiling ceremony, he gallantly walked onto the field of play as the fans chanted his name following loud celebrations.

It was a fully parked stadium as Vipers played its first home game in the 2023/24 campaign. The Venoms easily registered a 2-0 victory against Arua Hill SC in a game they wasted several chances in the one-sided encounter.

2. Troubled Arua Hill must find a cutting-edge

The Kongolo suffered their second loss in as many games played in the ongoing season. Losing is part of the game but the manner in which it comes leaves a number of questions unanswered.

Arua Hill has been beset by off-field issues that have seen them out of Arua City, hosting their games at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani.

Reports indicate the team is not doing well financially and that was underlined by the way the team handled the transfer business. They lost most of their stars only to replace them with players far from the same status.

While playing Vipers, their head coach Livingstone Mbabazi was absent and sources close to the club say he is frustrated with the team management.

However, Arua Hill SC assistant head coach Ahmad Borini revealed that it’s a new team that is growing. He asked everyone to be patient because they will soon find their spark.

3. NEC FC put up a five-star show

Top-tier newbies NEC FC put five past Busoga United to continue their perfect start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Marvin Kavuma led the raid with a brace before Rashid Okocha, Allan Mugalu and Brian Kayanja added their names to the scoring board.

“We are so happy we won our second straight game. It was not simple, but we executed our game plan and strategy,” NEC FC head coach Hussein Mbalangu said after the game.

4. Four sides still hold a perfect run

NEC FC, BUL FC, Kitara FC and Vipers are the only teams that have won both games in the ongoing campaign.

Two (NEC FC and Kitara FC) of which have just gained promotion from the lower tier.

Defending champions Vipers have started on a positive note as they seek to win their third straight league title.

While Abbey Kikomeko’s troops are still steadily ascending after winning the Super 8 prior to the campaign kickstart.

5. KCCA start on a false note

After missing out on the league title last season due to goal difference. A lot has changed at the club on and off the pitch.

But the Kasasiro Boys started the league with a 1-0 loss to BUL FC at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday.

Their next league game comes on Tuesday, September 3 at the host Maroons at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.