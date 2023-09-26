Saturday, 14th October 2023 (Kasana playground, Luweero)
*Bouts start as early as 4:00 PM
Boxing promotion firm Big Strikers has officially launched 17 bouts set to take place on Saturday, 14th October 2023 at Kasana playground in Luweero.
This launch was held at the main campus of International University of East Africa (IUEA) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Sam Bunchanan, the director of Big Strikers graced the launch, flanked by officials from the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission and the International University of East Africa (IUEA).
“The fights will take place at Kasana Luweero to give the people outside Kampala the opportunity to watch the best bouts involving international fighters. I urge the people to come up in big numbers and watch these international bouts” Bunchanan remarked.
The main fight will be in the WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout for 8 rounds between Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge and South African Prince Dlomo.
Muwonge, the reigning Africa Boxing Union title holder vowed to give his best performance in the contest.
“I vow to fight on gallantly against the South African Prince Dlomo. He will have a lot of questions to answer that day” Muwonge with his trade mark afro hair style remarked.
In the WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 rounds), Jjunju Power (Uganda) shall face Tanzania’s Hamis Mwakinyo.
Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) will take on Kenyan David Omolo in the Feather weight (WBF Africa) title.
Uganda’s Justine Okello, a soldier of Special Forces Command (SFC) will face Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo) during the non-title welter weight (8 rounds).
In the non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds), Fahad Mayombo will square up against Dan Oluoch.
The female junior Feather weight (6 Rounds) contest will witness Grace Nabasumba against Sandra Attermo from Sweden.
In other non-title bouts, Adam Lazaro will play Joseph Kasule, Salimat Tibesigwa against Christine Aja.
Luweero bred boxer Hassan Musuza will take on Shafic Lubwama.
Another Luweero based fighter Joseph Katabi will face Fahim Mubiru whilst Tom Sendijja shall be against Denis Ouma.
In the feather Weight (6 Rounds), Faisal Mukiibi will play Bheffe Tishebo from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Pasco Lukwago squares up against Majidu Kabonge, Hudson Muhumuza will entertain Sharif Ngobi, Shamir against Samuel Muloko.
Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi will play Patrick Kyeswa as Ronald Duko will take on Taafu Odoi for only four rounds.
The bouts will punch off as early as 4 PM and are expected to last through the late hours of the night.
Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) vice president Simon Katongole confirmed that the bouts were all commissioned.
Katongole cautioned the young boxers to maximize their best moments at their prime.
“I appeal to the young boxers to make the best use of opportunities given to you as you plan for the future” he appealed.
International University of East Africa is one of the main sponsors of these bouts. Security will be provided by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).
Other Bouts:
Non-Title Welter weight (8 Rounds)
- Justine Okello (Uganda) Vs Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds)
- Fahad Mayombo (Uganda) Vs Dan Oluoch (Uganda)
Junior Feather weight (6 Rounds)
- Grace Nabasumba (Uganda) Vs Sandra Attermo (Sweden)
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Adam Lazaro Vs Joseph Kasule
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Salimat Tibesigwa Vs Christine Aja
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Hassan Musuza Vs Shafic Lubwama
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Tom Sendijja Vs Denis Ouma
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Joseph Katabi Vs Fahim Mubiru
Non-Title Feather Weight (6 Rounds)
- Faisal Mukibi Vs Bheffe Tishebo (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Pasco Lukwago Vs Majidu Kabonge
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Hudson Muhumuza Vs Sharif Ngobi
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Shamir Ntambi Vs Samuel Muloko
Non-Title (4 Rounds)
- Ronald Duko Vs Taafu Odoi
Non-Title (6 Rounds)
- Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi Vs Patrick Kyeswa