Saturday, 14th October 2023 (Kasana playground, Luweero)

*Bouts start as early as 4:00 PM

WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout (8 Rounds):

Latibu Muwonge (Uganda) Vs Prince Dlomo (South Africa)

WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 Rounds)

Jjunju Power (Uganda) Vs Hamis Mwakinyo (Tanzania)

Feather weight (WBF Africa) – 10 Rounds

Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) Vs David Omolo (Kenya)

Boxing promotion firm Big Strikers has officially launched 17 bouts set to take place on Saturday, 14th October 2023 at Kasana playground in Luweero.

This launch was held at the main campus of International University of East Africa (IUEA) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Professional Latibu Muwonge | Credit: David Isabirye

Sam Bunchanan, the director of Big Strikers graced the launch, flanked by officials from the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission and the International University of East Africa (IUEA).

“The fights will take place at Kasana Luweero to give the people outside Kampala the opportunity to watch the best bouts involving international fighters. I urge the people to come up in big numbers and watch these international bouts” Bunchanan remarked.

Sam Buchanan (in glasses) addressing the media at IUEA main campus in Kansanga | Credit: David Isabirye

The main fight will be in the WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout for 8 rounds between Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge and South African Prince Dlomo.

Muwonge, the reigning Africa Boxing Union title holder vowed to give his best performance in the contest.

“I vow to fight on gallantly against the South African Prince Dlomo. He will have a lot of questions to answer that day” Muwonge with his trade mark afro hair style remarked.

Jjunju Power with his belt | Credit: David Isabirye

In the WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 rounds), Jjunju Power (Uganda) shall face Tanzania’s Hamis Mwakinyo.

Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) will take on Kenyan David Omolo in the Feather weight (WBF Africa) title.

Lt. Aldina Muzei, a feather weight professional boxer | Credit: David Isabirye

Justine Okello, a welter weight professional boxer | Credit: David Isabirye

Other Bouts:

Uganda’s Justine Okello, a soldier of Special Forces Command (SFC) will face Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo) during the non-title welter weight (8 rounds).

In the non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds), Fahad Mayombo will square up against Dan Oluoch.

The female junior Feather weight (6 Rounds) contest will witness Grace Nabasumba against Sandra Attermo from Sweden.

In other non-title bouts, Adam Lazaro will play Joseph Kasule, Salimat Tibesigwa against Christine Aja.

Luweero based boxers Hassan Musuuza and Joseph Katabi (right) pose at IUEA | Credit: David Isabirye

Luweero bred boxer Hassan Musuza will take on Shafic Lubwama.

Another Luweero based fighter Joseph Katabi will face Fahim Mubiru whilst Tom Sendijja shall be against Denis Ouma.

In the feather Weight (6 Rounds), Faisal Mukiibi will play Bheffe Tishebo from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Faisal Mukiibi, a feather weight professional boxer | Credit: David Isabirye

Pasco Lukwago squares up against Majidu Kabonge, Hudson Muhumuza will entertain Sharif Ngobi, Shamir against Samuel Muloko.

Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi will play Patrick Kyeswa as Ronald Duko will take on Taafu Odoi for only four rounds.

The bouts will punch off as early as 4 PM and are expected to last through the late hours of the night.

Simon Katongole (holding microphone), the vice president of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) vice president Simon Katongole confirmed that the bouts were all commissioned.

Katongole cautioned the young boxers to maximize their best moments at their prime.

“I appeal to the young boxers to make the best use of opportunities given to you as you plan for the future” he appealed.

International University of East Africa is one of the main sponsors of these bouts. Security will be provided by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Lt. Bethel Muhereza, the head of sports at Special Forces Command (SFC) | Credit: David Isabirye

Other Bouts:

Non-Title Welter weight (8 Rounds)

Justine Okello (Uganda) Vs Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds)

Fahad Mayombo (Uganda) Vs Dan Oluoch (Uganda)

Junior Feather weight (6 Rounds)

Grace Nabasumba (Uganda) Vs Sandra Attermo (Sweden)

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Adam Lazaro Vs Joseph Kasule

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Salimat Tibesigwa Vs Christine Aja

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Hassan Musuza Vs Shafic Lubwama

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Tom Sendijja Vs Denis Ouma

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Joseph Katabi Vs Fahim Mubiru

Non-Title Feather Weight (6 Rounds)

Faisal Mukibi Vs Bheffe Tishebo (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Pasco Lukwago Vs Majidu Kabonge

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Hudson Muhumuza Vs Sharif Ngobi

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Shamir Ntambi Vs Samuel Muloko

Non-Title (4 Rounds)

Ronald Duko Vs Taafu Odoi

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi Vs Patrick Kyeswa

Naome Kemboi, the Marketing and Public Relations Officer International University of East Africa | Credit: David Isabirye