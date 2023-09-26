Overview: After defending their early lead, Bishop Stuart ran out of steam and gave up all three points late in the game that should have been theirs.

University Football League | Results

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Kampala University 2-1 Bishop Stuart University

Kampala University defeated Bishop Stuart 2-1 in the University Football League thanks to two quick goals in the final five minutes of the game at Luzira.

After defending their early lead, Bishop Stuart ran out of steam and gave up all three points late in the game that should have been theirs.

Despite Kampala dominating the first stanza, Bishop Stuart took the lead through Rogers Arinda who perfectly guided home Christopher Muhwezi’s cross.

In the 26th minute, Silver Mwesigye was called off to introduce Collins Namondo as Kampala University made a quick change.

Kampala University captain Fred Hategeka found an opportunity to shoot on goal but the lanky forward hardly found the target from close range.

Kampala University had a big chunk of possession in the first stanza but was not sharp enough upfront to bury any of the chances created.

KU had a chance to level in the first minute of the second stanza but Anthony Okware squandered a cut-clear chance.

Benjamin Nsubuga found the back of the net in the would-be equalizer but it was cancelled after an offside call.

Emmanuel Wabomba levelled matters with an easy effort as Bishop Stuart’s backline was caught napping in the 85th minute.

Three minutes later, Namondo finally gave Kampala University a hard-earned victory late.

The 2018 finalists showed commitment and resilience as they fought till the last minute to ensure they got hold of the maximum points.

The University Football League continues on Wednesday, September 27 as Nkumba University hosts Gulu University in Entebbe.

How they lined up

Kampala University XI: Brian Ozelle (GK), Fred Ategeka, Abbey Mulamba, Benard Wilobo, Benjamin Nsubuga, Yosia Kintu, Nicholas Ssenyonjo, Anthony Okware, Bill Joseph Lokamakech, Gilbert Wanume, Silver Mwaesigye

Bishop Stuart University XI: Victor Mwebesa (GK), Gilbert Muhwezi, Ferguson Bwambale, Asher Agaba, Brighton Mwesigye, Bruno Muganzi, Edgar Agaba, Rogers Arinda, Tendo Kayima, Augustin Akankwasa, Christopher Muhwezi