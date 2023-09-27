Overview: The main fight on the day will be in the WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout for 8 rounds between Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge and South African Prince Dlomo.

Saturday, 14th October 2023 (Kasana playground, Luweero)

Main Fight: WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout (8 Rounds):

Latibu Muwonge (Uganda) Vs Prince Dlomo (South Africa)

WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 Rounds)

Jjunju Power (Uganda) Vs Hamis Mwakinyo (Tanzania)

Feather weight (WBF Africa) – 10 Rounds

Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) Vs David Omolo (Kenya)

Other Bouts:

Non-Title Welter weight (8 Rounds)

Justine Okello (Uganda) Vs Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds)

Fahad Mayombo (Uganda) Vs Dan Oluoch (Uganda)

Junior Feather weight (6 Rounds)

Grace Nabasumba (Uganda) Vs Sandra Attermo (Sweden)

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Adam Lazaro Vs Joseph Kasule

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Salimat Tibesigwa Vs Christine Aja

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Hassan Musuza Vs Shafic Lubwama

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Tom Sendijja Vs Denis Ouma

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Joseph Katabi Vs Fahim Mubiru

Non-Title Feather Weight (6 Rounds)

Faisal Mukibi Vs Bheffe Tishebo (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Pasco Lukwago Vs Majidu Kabonge

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Hudson Muhumuza Vs Sharif Ngobi

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Shamir Ntambi Vs Samuel Muloko

Non-Title (4 Rounds)

Ronald Duko Vs Taafu Odoi

Non-Title (6 Rounds)

Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi Vs Patrick Kyeswa

As Big Strikers announced 17 professional boxing bouts due to happen at the Kasana playground in Luweero in mid-October (Saturday, 14th October 2023), the home bred fighters have vowed to give their best foot forward.

Hassan Musuuza and Joseph Katabi are some of the Luweero based fighters who are lined up on the day.

Musuuza will take on Shafic Lubwama as Katabi shall face Fahim Mubiru in two non-title contests that will each last for six rounds.

“This is a great opportunity to play before my home fans and I will give my best in the fight” Musuuza remarked.

Katabi noted the supportive home fans will be a major push factor in his bout.

“Definitely the fans play a big impact as we fight in the ring. The support from the fans will propel me to the desired victory” Katabi noted.

These bouts were officially launched on Tuesday, 26th September 2023 at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) main campus.

Launch of the Luweero bouts by Big Strikers at IUEA main campus Kansanga in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

The main fight on the day will be in the WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout for 8 rounds between Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge and South African Prince Dlomo.

“I vow to fight on gallantly against the South African Prince Dlomo. He will have a lot of questions to answer that day” Muwonge, the ABU title holder remarked.

Sam Buchanan (in glasses) addressing the media at IUEA main campus in Kansanga | Credit: David Isabirye

Other non-title fights:

In some of the lined up non-title fights, Tom Sendijja shall be against Denis Ouma.

Justine Okello (Uganda) will face Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo) during the non-title welter weight (8 rounds).

In the non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds), Fahad Mayombo will square up against Dan Oluoch.

The female junior Feather weight (6 Rounds) contest will witness Grace Nabasumba against Sandra Attermo from Sweden.

In other non-title bouts, Adam Lazaro will play Joseph Kasule, Salimat Tibesigwa against Christine Aja.

Professional Latibu Muwonge | Credit: David Isabirye

In the feather Weight (6 Rounds), Faisal Mukibi will play Bheffe Tishebo from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Pasco Lukwago squares up against Majidu Kabonge, Hudson Muhumuza will entertain Sharif Ngobi, Shamir against Samuel Muloko.

Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi will play Patrick Kyeswa as Ronald Duko will take on Taafu Odoi for only four rounds.

Naome Kemboi, the Marketing and Public Relations Officer International University of East Africa | Credit: David Isabirye

Sam Bunchanan, the director of Big Strikers explained that it is a worthy experience to take such bouts outside Kampala for passionate boxing fans in Kampala to witness mouthwatering clashes.

“The fights will take place at Kasana Luweero to give the people outside Kampala the opportunity to watch the best bouts involving international fighters. Therefore, I urge the people to come up in big numbers and watch these international bouts” Bunchanan stated.

In the WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 rounds), Jjunju Power (Uganda) shall face Tanzania’s Hamis Mwakinyo.

Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) will take on Kenyan David Omolo in the Feather weight (WBF Africa) title.

The bouts will punch off as early as 4 PM and are expected to last through the late hours of the night.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has already sanctioned these fights as confirmed by the vice president Simon Katongole who witnessed the official launch. International University of East Africa, Uganda People’s Defence Forces are some of the partners to organize a tranquil championship.