Despite their recent unwanted record against URA, Soltilo Bright Stars head into the clash against the tax collectors optimistic of victory.

The two teams face off in the early kick off in the league on Thursday in a fixture neither wants to drop points.

The hosts are winless after two league games – losing to BUL and drawing with Wakiso Giants while URA beat Gaddafi in their last outing days after drawing with UPDF on match day one.

Bright Stars coach Joseph Mutyaba spoke with confidence and says it’s the time to get the first three points of the season.

“I am confident of victory,” he said. “We have done everything right since our last game and the lads are in good condition and motivated to get off the mark,” he added.

Innocent Kitimbo, the Stars right back also echoes similar sentiments and plays down history between the two teams.

Everything you need to know from the head coach ahead of tomorrow's early kick off clash with URA FC#LetsShinehttps://t.co/BOxwwHcYuG — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) September 27, 2023

“Football is today and not past results,” he started. “As players, we are confident and ready to build on the positives from the last games and I believe we shall score and also defend well.”

The hosts could be without midfield gem Noordin Bunjo (knock) and Isa Bugembe but the rest of the players are fit and available according to Mutyaba.

URA will rely on speedy winger Moses Aliro, forwards Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Viane Ssekajugo for goals with Said Kyeyune, Laban Tibita and Namanya doing the creative duties.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

URA have dominated this fixture in the recent past with 9 wins against 2 with 9 ending in a stalemate.

Bright Stars last won a league game against URA in 2019 picking a 1-0 away win.

They have also won just once in their past 10 home league games and that was in 2017.

Thursday 28th September 2023

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs URA FC, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso (2:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Busoga United FC Vs Express FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

Friday 29th September 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Kitara FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs NEC FC, Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· UPDF FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Sunday 01st October 2023

· Arua Hill SC Vs BUL FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani(3:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime/ BBS& NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

Tuesday 03rd October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo(6:30pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV