Event : 5 th Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open

: 5 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open Categories : Silver, Bronze & Subsidiary

: Silver, Bronze & Subsidiary Dates : Thursday 5 th – Saturday 7 th October 2023

: Thursday 5 – Saturday 7 October 2023 Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

The fifth edition of the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies open championship has been officially launched on Thursday, September 28, 2023 on the terraces of UGC in Kampala.

Wendy Angudeyo, the ladies’ captain at Uganda Golf Club graced this splendid launch.

Wendy Angudeyo, the Uganda Golf Club Ladies captain addressing the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Angudeyo was flanked by the vice president Evah Iranduha, sponsors and other partners.

She vowed to organize a successful championship which tees off on 5th October and will climax on the 7th October 2023.

The preparations for a successful Uganda Golf Club ladies open have been smooth and expect a great tournament. We pushed this event to early October from August to allow many of the international competitors who had expressed readiness to compete. This will be a precursor tournament to the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open as we anticipate an action packed month of October. Wendy Angudeyo, Ladies Captain Uganda Golf Club

Some of the trophies being held during the launch of the 2023 Uganda Golf Club ladies open | Credit: David Isabirye

She confirmed that a massive field of golfers (over 220) is expected for this championship and will attract golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia and as far as Sweden.

The tournament has three categories; silver (main event) that will take place for three days over 54 holes.

This will be followed by the bronze category (two days) for 36 holes and the subsidiary cluster that will crown the championship on the 7th October 2023.

In a special way, Angudeyo lauded the management of Uganda Golf Union, Uganda Golf Union Ladies section, Uganda Golf Club, sponsors as Kinyara Sugar, Gorilla Heights Lodges, Crown Beverages, NCBA Bank, Fairway Hotel, media partners and others.

Miriam Jemimah Akatekit, the Corporate Communications Crown Beverages Limited | Credit: David Isabirye

Jemimah Miriam Akatekit, the corporate communications official from Crown Beverages Limited expressed gratitude for being part of the tournament.

“As Crown Beverages Limited, we are humbled to associate with Uganda Golf Club ladies open. We front the women empowerment campaign and golf (sports) is one way of giving back. We are glad to hydrate the golfers” Akatekit remarked.

Through the Aquafina brand, Crown Beverages Limited will be the official hydration partner on and off the course.

Edgar Tusiime, the Marketing head at NCBA Bank | Credit: David Isabirye

NCBA Bank’s Edgar Tusiime (head of marketing) promised to continue the close association with the game of golf at all times.

“NCBA Bank is glad to continue the community engagement. We shall keep branding and supporting the game of golf and we promise to carry on because this is not a one off” Tusiime stated.

Rachael Agaba, a Marketing Consultant Gorilla Heights Lodges | Credit: David Isabirye

Gorilla Heights Lodges has promised a full sponsorship package of two nights for the outstanding golfers to have a worthwhile experience away from home.

Rachael Agaba, a marketing consultant with Gorilla Heights Lodges expressed delight to associate with golfers.

The exceling cluster of golfers will be given prizes that will vary from trophies, plaques, golf balls to gift hampers.

Peace Kabasweka smiles as she holds her trophy won in 2022

Last year, Peace Kabasweka won the championship and eyes successful title defence.

She will however face a mountain task given the other crop of players as Meron Kyomugisha, Martha Babirye, Sheila Kensime, Wendy Angudeyo, Evah Magala, Bridget Nakamoga, Resty Nalutaaya and other promising youngsters.