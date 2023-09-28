Ibrahim Kasule has been named in the Best XI for the 2023 MLS Next Pro following his exploits with New York Red Bulls II.

The former Wakiso Giants midfielder joined the club early this year and became an instant hit.

A star-studded lineup. 🤩



Announcing the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI! pic.twitter.com/0TS21eEhrL — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) September 28, 2023

Kasule has been involved in 20 goals over all scoring 15 and assisting 5 in the regular season helping Ibrahim Ssekagya side to finish in a play-off position.

The Ugandan international will hope to carry same season into the play off when his side face Chicago Fire II on Sunday in the round of 12 with Crown Legacy lurking in the quarter final.

Best of the best 🌟



Ibrahim Kasule has been named to the @MLSNEXTPRO Best XI! pic.twitter.com/pZg5BdPzbM — New York Red Bulls II (@NYRBII) September 28, 2023

He is only shy of the golden boot by four goals at the moment and leads the charts for his side.

Compatriot Frank Ssebuufu missed out on the best XI but has scored 7 goals and assisted 4 since joining the club.