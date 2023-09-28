Prince Charles Nyerere is moving a step closer towards actualising his dreams of attaining an African rally title.

The 24-year-old who has just launched his rally career registered his second regional event during the Rwanda Mountain gorilla rally where he secured a second position in the Junior ARC category.

“Rwanda rally threw a different experience on us. Unlike in Burundi, in Rwanda we tried to go for some pace although a bit cautiously,” he said.

“We had technical problem at the last moment when our chief mechanics sadly did not make it to Rwanda, so we had to be cautious through out not to break the car,” he added.

Going into Rwanda rally, Nyerere was level on points with Kenya’s Rio Smith. Smith’s retirement was a double advantage to Nyerere not only elevating him to a second position in the category but also handing him the lead at the ARC junior leaderboard.

Kenya’s Hamza Anwar won the Junior category to register his first points of the championship.

Nyerere has now accumulated 54 points; 24 points ahead of Hamza Anwar and Rio Smith who tie on 30points.

With a reasonable margin, the Tanzanian only needs two second podium finishes in the remaining two events to become the ARC Junior champion in his first year of rally.

“We are on a steady progress with still so many thing to learn about rally. Now we are looking forward to Zambia and hope we shall get a better result,” said Nyerere.

The next ARC event heads to Zambia on 20-22 October.