Nelson Senkatuka earned Soltilo Bright Stars FC a point against URA FC as the two sides faced off at Kavumba Recreation Centre, on Thursday.

The striker and captain of Soltilo Bright Stars FC scored eleven minutes from time to deny URA FC maximum points.

The game was heavily disrupted by a heavy downpour around Wakiso town and this eventually had an effect on the playing surface that became soggy.

The home side will rue the numerous chances missed on the day especially in the first half.

David Kizza had his attempt sail over the bar while John Kokas headed wide from Yasin Mugume’s cross.

Defender Samuel Kato Nemehimana too had a chance when Hudu Muliki made a blunder but instead went for glory rather than setting up Senkatuka who was in a better position to score.

It was Ivan Ahimbisimbwe who broke the deadlock, firing URA FC in the lead in the 19th minute, heading home from Laban Tibiita’s well delivered corner kick.

With the game destined for the end, Senkatuka leveled matters in the 79th minute.

The striker fired home from close range with a volley thanks to a long delivery from Ivan Kitimbo.

The result leaves Bright Stars on two points from three games, while URA has collected five points from the same number of games.

The two teams will return to action on Saturday, 1st October with Bright Stars visiting Express at Wankulukuku stadium while URA will host Wakiso Giants at Mehta Stadium.