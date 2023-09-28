Overview: The Cure Brain Surgery run is organized by CURE Children’s hospital of Uganda in conjunction with the Wapakhabulo family and UMEME.

Event: 2023 Cure Brain Surgery Run

2023 Cure Brain Surgery Run Date : Saturday, 21 st October

: Saturday, 21 October Registration fee : Shs 30,000/= (Comes with running kit)

: Shs 30,000/= (Comes with running kit) Start & Finish : Mountain Elgon slopes, Mbale city

: Mountain Elgon slopes, Mbale city Time: 6:00 AM

The annual Cure Brain Surgery run will be held on Saturday, 21st October 2023 in Mbale city, Eastern Uganda.

This run is organized by CURE Children’s hospital of Uganda in conjunction with the Wapakhabulo family and UMEME.

The main purpose at hand is to help raise money to fully sponsor the treatments for 100 Vulnerable children diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, Spina Bifida, Encephalocele, and other brain-related conditions.

The registration per person is Ug.shs 30,000 and this will be accompanied by a running kit.

Every child deserves a chance to play and grow. The pediatric surgical care CURE offers bridges the gap for the kids we serve, regardless of economic background.

How to register:

Willing participants can register through Airtel Money (*185*9#), Merchant ID (1271546) and MTN Mobile Money (+256776964886 – Petwa Oselle).

The athletes are expected to start assembling at the beginning point by 6:00 AM before the official warm up session and eventual flag off.

The official start and finishing points will be on the foot slopes of Mountain Elgon in Mbale city.