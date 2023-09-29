Friday Results

Gaddafi 1-2 Kitara

SC Villa 3-0 NEC

UPDF 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Kitara bounced from a halftime deficit to beat Gaddafi 2-1 in Jinja to keep their campaign in the topflight perfect.

George Ssenkaaba scored the winner midway the second half adding to Kabon Living equalizer after Timothy Ochungu had given the hosts a lead before the break.

Ochungu scored the opener in the 35th minute but Kitara replied in the 58th minute through Kabon.

Ssenkaaba then won it with a goal in the 74th minute which the Hoima based side held on for all three points that keep them top of the log with maximum points after three games.

Gaddafi who are so far with a point in three games stay bottom of the 16-team table at the moment.

Elsewhere, Villa thrashed NEC 3-0 at Wankulukuku while Wakiso Giants overcame UPDF 2-0 in Bombo.