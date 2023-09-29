Overview: A win is a must for the Jogoos who lost the title on the final day last season or else pressure will mount on the new coaching staff led by Serbian Dusan Stojanovic.

NEC’s perfect start to life in the Uganda Premier League comes under a huge test on Friday when they visit giants SC Villa at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The newcomers are yet to drop points with six out of six so far scoring six goals and conceding none and topping the table after two matches.

This is in contrast to the sixteen time league champions that winless so far with only a point to show after a shaky start.

Villa’s Hakim Mutebi in action against Maroons Credit: John Batanudde

Villa come into the game desperate for maximum points and will hope to build on the point got off Maroons.

In their previous home outing, they were beaten at the death by another new comer Kitara and thus need to be lethal at both ends of the pitch if they are get off the mark.

With a long term injury to Denis Ojara and Charles Lwanga doubtful, the onus to break the NEC defence will be left to Ivan Bogere who is expected to lead the line with Elvis Ngonde, Hakim Mutebi and Patrick Kakande doing the creative work.

Hussein Mbalangu Credit: John Batanudde

For the visitors managed by former Villa striker Hussein Mbalangu, skipper Marvin Kavuma, Brian Kayanja, Cromwell Rwothomio and experienced Geoffrey Sserunkuma all offer goalscoring option.

Former Villa favourite and goalkeeper Samson Kiirya will turn guns against his former paymasters.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides but they played to a goalless draw in pre-season warm up game.

Friday 29th September 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Kitara FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs NEC FC, Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV · UPDF FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Sunday 01st October 2023· Arua Hill SC Vs BUL FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani(3:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime/ BBS& NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

Tuesday 03rd October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo(6:30pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV