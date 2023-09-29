Friday Results

Gaddafi 1-2 Kitara

SC Villa 3-0 NEC

UPDF 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Blanchar Mulamba and Kenneth Kimera scored their goals for Wakiso Giants as the Purple Sharks beat UPDF 2-0 in Bombo for their first win of the season.

Mulamba broke the deadlock four minutes after replacing debutant Baker Lukoya in the 60th minute.

The midfielder was in the right place at the right time to slot home after Kimera’s stinging shot from close range was spilled by Yusuf Wasswa in UPDF goal.

Kimera put the icing on the cake with a beautiful strike from inside the six yard area after twists and turns that saw him leave three UPDF defenders down before shooting in the roof of the net past helpless Wasswa.

The hosts also had chances of their own but Bashir Ssekagya did well to deny them for his first clean sheet of the season.

UPDF remain winless after three games and drop to 13th place with a single point while the Purple Sharks climb to 9th with 4 points.

In other games played on the afternoon, Kitara beat Gaddafi 2-1 to keep life in the top tier perfect while Villa thrashed NEC 3-0 at Wankulukuku.