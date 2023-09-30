Saturday September 30, 2023

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

First leg Result: Abu Salim 3-1 KCCA

KCCA need to play a flawless game on Saturday when they host Libya’s Abu Salim in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The game at Kitende presents the Kasasiro the perfect change for revenge against the Libyan side that were 3-1 winners in the first leg played at neutral Stade Rades in Tunisia a fortnight ago.

Abu Mayanja’s late consolation goal in Tunis means the Kasasiro need to score two unanswered goals to reach the group stages of the second most lucrative club competition in Africa.

Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil knows the task ahead of him and believes the lads will respond after what happened two weeks ago.

“We want to make a response in the second leg,” he stated in a pre-match briefing. “The players are ready and know the responsibility at hand. We believe it as a team and we will try to go and overturn the result,” he added.

“We need to be in control of the game and avoid the mistakes we made in the first leg and try to convert the chances we get then we shall have a chance. We will give it everything.”

Muhammad Shaban who missed the 1-0 defeat to BUL in the league last week is fully fit and is in the squad but late signings Mustafa Kizza and Emmanuel Loki are locked out.

What will worry Sergio is the fact that KCCA comes into the game on the back of unwanted results with just a single win four competitive games and three defeats.

KCCA last played in the group stages on the continent in 2018 under coach Mike Mutebi.