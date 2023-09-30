Results

KCCA 3-2 Abu Salim (Agg: 4-5)

KCCA beat Libya’s Abu Salim 3-2 in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round at Kitende but bowed out 5-4 on aggregate.

Second half substitute Usama Arafa scored twice to add on an earlier strike by Muhammad Shaban but goals from Abdulmunem Aleiyan and Mohamed Elghadi gave the visitors the advantage over two legs.

Shaban capitalized on a spilled ball from the visitors’ goalkeeper to tap home the opener after 18 minutes which they held on till halftime.

The Libyans drew the game level in the 69th minute from the penalty spot after James Mubeezi making his full debut fouled in the area with Aleiyan sending debutant goalie Juma Mutebi the wrong way.

Arafat who had come on for Brazilian Joao Gabriel then headed home Gui’s cross in the 84th minute but it was immediately cancelled by a well taken team goal by Elghadi two minutes later.

Usama again beat his markers and the goalie to head home KCCA’s 3rd in the 90th minute but the task at the moment had been toughened as there were no further goals.

KCCA now will shift attention to the domestic competition after yet another failed campaign on the continent since 2018.

They face Maroons under the floodlights on Tuesday at Lugogo a game they need to win after faltering against BUL on day one.