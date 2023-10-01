Result

Arua Hill 1-2 BUL

Lawrence Tezikya scored the winner for 10-man BUL as they saw off hosts Arua Hill 2-1 at Paridi stadium, Adjumani.

John Rogers had cancelled out Alex Kitaata opener in the first half in an eventful clash that saw Benon Tahomera sent off midway the second half.

Kitaata put BUL in the lead in the 28th minute and seven minutes later, Rogers drew both sides level.

Tahomera was then sent off for a high boot on substitute Rashid Kawawa in the 67th minute with the game evenly poised then.

But the hosts who are winless in their first three league games so far failed to make numerical advantage count as the fell to Tezikya goal off a flick by Kitaata in the 73rd minute.

Despite late pressure, BUL held on for maximum points that put them second on the log with nine points from as many available.

The league continues on Tuesday with giants KCCA and Vipers taking on Maroons and Mbarara City respectively.