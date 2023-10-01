Overview: Chwezi team captain Dickson Oranga narrated their successful journey to glory as he vowed to end the season on a high note with another victory over CHOGM.

Event: Chaapa League Season 8 (Match Day 26)

Chaapa League Season 8 (Match Day 26) Date : Sunday, 8 th October 2023

: Sunday, 8 October 2023 Final match : Crowning Chwezi Vs CHOGM

: Crowning Chwezi Vs CHOGM Venue: NEC playground, Bugolobi

The 8th edition of the Chaapa League will officially climax on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at the NEC playground in Bugolobi, Kampala.

On this day, the champions in the waiting Chwezi will be officially handed over with their shield and gold medals.

Dickson Oranga, Chwezi team captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Chwezi clinched the title on match day 25 last month as they edge their close rivals Hezibola 1-0 to be declared champions with a game to play.

Their remaining game is against the second edition winners CHOGM who promised to offer a guard of honour for the champions.

Chaapa League season 8 press conference

Addressing the media at Kati-Kati Restaurant in Kampala during the official pre-match 26 games, Jacob Kabigumira, the chairperson of the Chaapa League expressed gratitude at the season.

Season eight of the Chaapa League was like no other. We had an amazing league of five months. We had friendly matches every match day. We shall have our final matches on the day in the main league as well as the Chaapa Kamomo cup. Jacob Kabigumira, chairperson Chaapa League

Jacob Kabigumira, chairman Chaapa League | Credit: David Isabirye

Chwezi team captain Dickson Oranga narrated their successful journey to glory as he vowed to end the season on a high note with another victory over CHOGM.

“I t hank the Chaapa League management for the organization this. As champions, it was not an easy hunt to become champions. It has been a Chwezi year having also won the schools’ alumni league. We were title contenders not pretenders. We have passed through a lot and organized our house with teamwork and unity for all the players. Next season, we are also targeting the title as well.” Orange noted.

Allan Mwesigwa, the marketing Chaapa League | Credit: David Isabirye

The Chaapa League’s head of marketing Allan “Kaka” Mwesigwa was glad for the partners on board as Guinness, Housing Finance, Spot On, Uganda Batteries Limited, ORYX and others who boosted the league.

“The old and new partners made great value addition to the league” Mwesigwa remarked.

The only ladies team in the league; Holistics (Old students at MaryHill High School) were ably represented by Norine Mugambwa who appreciated the learning curve.

“We joined the Chaapa League three seasons back. It was not easy competing with the boys but eventually we marched up. It has been a great experience” Mugambwa revealed.

The final day will be galvanized by surprise music artists and the finest DJ’s.

Norine Mugambwa, the Holistics team representative | Credit: David Isabirye

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

Over the years, the Chaapa League has been associated with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause.

Funds were raised for a lady who sought for treatment in the diaspora. They partnered with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to plant trees along the Mbarara-Kabale Highway, blood donation drives and responsible disposal of wastes (every match day, there is a team that collects the non-decomposable wastes).

Jacob Kabigumira, the chairperson Chaapa League | Credit: David Isabirye

Previous winners:

The Chaapa League has witnessed winners as Burdizo, CHOGM, Kyangabukama, Karasande, Burdizo, Amada Live, Msamiati and now Chwezi.

Chaapa League action on match day 25