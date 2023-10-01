2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

Semi-finals (1st Leg):

Sunday, 1st October:

Mawokota Vs Bulemeezi (3 PM) – Buwama sports ground

Gomba Vs Buddu (3 PM) – Kabulasoka PTC playground

The first legs for the semi-finals of the 2023 Masaza Cup will be played on Sunday, October 1.

There is a lot to play for as three time winners Mawokota entertains two time winners Bulemeezi at the Buwama sports ground.

In the same vein, record five time champions Gomba play-host to two time winners Buddu at the Kabulasoke PTC playground.

Led by former Uganda Cranes player Richard Malinga, Mawokota eliminated islanders Buvuma 1-0 on aggregate to book the semi-final berth.

Ibrahim Kirya inspired Bulemeezi bundled out pre-tournament favourites Buweekula 2-1 on aggregate over two legs.

Buddu, coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa strolled past Kyadondo 2-1 with only one leg played as Kyadondo chickened out of the second leg intended for Masaka Recreational stadium.

Gomba eliminated former winners Ssingo 4-1 over two legs.

Under Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Gomba has been ruthless as free scoring Kenneth Kimera, Allan Oyirwoth and Ashraf Neymar Kigozi have been firing on all cyclinder sides.

The return legs for the semi-finals will be played on 8th October 2023 at Masaka Recreational Stadium and Kasana Luweero playground.

The tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Kansai Plascon, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS among others.

Only players who are below the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League levels and those who have never played for the national teams are allowed to play.

This championship was revamped in 2004 following ears of not being played since the 1970’s.

Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports and youth is responsible for this organizing this tournament.

The players that players that affiliate to the Baganda tribe and others at large are all allowed to feature.

The tournament is popular with massive fans following every action across the 18 counties (Masaza’s) that make up Buganda Kingdom.

Masaza Cup fans