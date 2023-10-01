Overview: The winner between Gomba and Buddu will face off either Mawokota or Bulemeezi in the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup finale (date yet to be confirmed).

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

Semi-finals (1st Leg Results):

Gomba 2-1 Buddu

Buddu Mawokota 1-1 Bulemeezi

It is advantage Gomba Ssaza ahead of the return for the semi-finals in the 2023 Buganda Masaza football Cup.

The record five time champions overcame Buddu 2-1 during the opening leg played at the Kabulasoka PTC playground before a capacity ground on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The usual suspects Allan Oyirwoth and Kenneth Kimera scored Gomba’s goals.

Buddu’s consolation came off their captain Ayman Twaha.

Oyirwoth scored the opener via a penalty in the 43rd minute to give the hosts the lead by the half time break.

Ayman leveled the matters in the 50th minute before Kimera won the game for Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s coached side with 13 minutes to full-time.

The return leg will be played on Sunday, 8th October 2023 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mawokota and Bulemeezi shared the spoils 1-all at the Buwama sports ground.

Joseph Kayondo scored Mawokota’s opener as early as the fourth minute.

Bulemeezi found the equalizer in the 42nd minute via Johnson Ssenyonga.

The return leg between these two sides will be played at the Kasana playground in Luweero on Sunday, October 9, 2023.

The tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Kansai Plascon, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS among others.

Only players who are below the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League levels and those who have never played for the national teams are allowed to play.

This championship was revamped in 2004 following ears of not being played since the 1970’s.

Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports and youth is responsible for this organizing this tournament.

The players that players that affiliate to the Baganda tribe and others at large are all allowed to feature.