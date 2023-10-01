Uganda defeated Zimbabwe in the final of the Street Child Cricket World Cup in Chennai India.

Uganda was making its first appearance at the curtain raiser for the 50-Over Cricket World Cup that starts on 5th October in India.

Uganda was represented by a team of four girls and four boys and they blitzed throughout the whole tournament without putting a foot wrong.

They were able to pick up group wins against Mexico, Rwanda, Nepal, England and Zimbabwe to get them into the knockouts.

Uganda knocked out South Africa in the quarterfinals and also made light work of Bangladesh in the semifinals before clinching the trophy with a win over fellow Africans Zimbabwe.

The event is a curtain raiser for the main 50-Over Cricket World Cup and the purpose is to raise awareness for Street Children all over the World as persons in our society who should not be left behind.

Team Uganda included Lorna Anyait, Agnes Nakakande, Naomi Amongin and Malissa Ariokot as the four girls while Ali Balidawa, Gerald Olipa, Jonathan Nyiro and Aziz Tandia as the four boys. U-19 national team Head Coach Emmanuel Isaneez was in charge of the youngsters.

The trip was a collaboration between the Uganda Cricket Association and Youth Sport Uganda.