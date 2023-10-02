National Basketball League Playoffs

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Men

UCU Canons 56-73 KIU Titans

City Oilers 74-62 Our Savior

Women

KIU Rangers 68-41 JT Jaguars

UCU Lady Canons 66-79 JKL Lady Dolphins

KIU Titans registered a 73-56 victory against UCU Canons in the National Basketball League semifinals on Sunday at the YMCA Court, Wandegeya.

The victory extended the Titans’ lead to 2-0 after securing an 86-72 victory in game one.

The Mukono-based side took an early lead by the end of the first period 20-18.

KIU got better limiting the Canons to only nine points. It was a four-point (33-29) game in favour of the Titans as both sides went into the long break.

Coming into the third quarter, Nicholas Natuhereza’s troops upped their game and were levelled at 50-50 before the last period got underway.

Just like it was in game one, when UCU were supposed to stage the A-game and rundown the Titans, they ran out of steam hence giving away the game.

The Kasanga-based side took charge of the final period as they dropped 23 while their defence was at work letting in only six points.

Coach Natuhereza will feel undone due to the three injuries to Jimmy Otim, Peter Sifuma and John Baptist Dauna.

The injuries have narrowed the Canons squad as they managed to only harvest eight points from the bench while the Titans bench contributed 39.

Denis Balungu, Peter Obleng and Joseph Chuma scored 15, 14 and 13 points respectively for KIU while for the Canons, Ibanda Lwabaga, Abraham Isyagi and Kevin Lasobya netted 14, 13 and 12 points respectively.

The playoffs will continue on Wednesday, October 4 as JT Jaguars take on KIU Rangers while City Oilers face Our Savior in their respective game Twos.