After a painful exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, KCCA shift focus to the league with a fixture against Maroons lurking on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro head into the game low on confidence after losing 1-0 to BUL in their league opener and then elimination from the Confederation cup.

KCCA Coach Sergio Traguil has revealed his team’s readiness for the game but wary of the recovery they have had after only 72 hours separate them from the Tuesday match.

“Its not easy when we have only two days to recover the team,” said Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil. “And I can’t change all the team because it will be a whole different situation.”

“The only advantage they will have is the different time of recovery. We are ready for the game. Maroons is a difficult team like all will be as most teams will always give extra against KCCA but the boys are ready to win.”

Maroons midfielder Ronald Orombi is motivated against doing well against the 13-time champions.

RONALD OROMBI shares his thought about tomorrow's match against @KCCAFC #OneForce💪

Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/4oGlBMgQVf — Maroons FC – Official (@OfficialMaroons) October 2, 2023

“It will be a massive game,” he said. “We want to show the world who Maroons are. The coaches have given us all it takes and we are motivated to do well and we shall give in our best to try pick maximum points,” he added.

The hosts will look to the young Abu Mayanja and Muhammad Shaban for goals while Darius Ojok and Fred Amaku will be the go to men for the visitors.

Emmanuel Loki and Mustafa Kizza could make their debuts for the Kasasiro although the former hasn’t trained with the team for the last two days according to the coach.

Head to Head (h2h) and results

Maroons went unbeaten against KCCA last season picking 4 points in the run.

However, KCCA holds a strong run against the Prisoners with 6 wins against 1 in the last 10 league meetings [D3]

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Fred Amaku and Rogers Mato scoring for either side in the first half.

Tuesday September 03, 2023

KCCA vs Maroons – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 6.30pm

Mbarara City vs Vipers – Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm