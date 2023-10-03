The date for the 2023/24 first Kampala derby between KCCA and Express has been revealed.

The two sides were supposed to face off on match day one of the campaign but KCCA’s involvement in the Caf Confederation Cup on the opening weekend of the league saw the match postponed.

Now, the Uganda Premier League secretariat confirms the match will be played on Sunday October 8 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo as the per the statement signed by CEO Bernard Bainamani.

“SUPL Match#8 KCCA FC Vs Express FC was not played on match day one due to KCCA FC participation in the CAF Confederation Cup…” read the statement in parts.

“The said match has been scheduled and will be played on Sunday 8th October 2023, 3:00pm at MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.”

It will be the last game before the league breaks off for the international break in which Uganda will face Mali in a friendly.