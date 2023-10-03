University Football League | Result

UCU 7-1 Busitema

Uganda Christian University (UCU) registered a 7-1 victory against Busitema University in the University Football League on Tuesday in Mukono.

It was a sounding victory to make a statement as UCU ran riot over the Busia based side.

Six minutes into the game, the hosts got their first cut through Geoffrey Gagganga but Busitema’s defender Jonathan Aapa made a great interception. UCU skipper Geofrey Gaganga released Isaac Ofoyrwoth on the left flank but failed to go but the lanky defender.

Peter Kyomuhendo gave UCU the lead through a tap-in to light up the party at home.

Sharif Ssewanyana wipped in a darling cross into the area, Ofoyirwoth latched on to the ball before he set up Kyomuhendo at the far post.

With seven to play, Gagganga thought he had extended UCU’s lead but the centre referee cancelled it after citing an infringement.

A minute into the second stanza, Kyomuhendo doubled the lead to give the hosts great momentum going forward.

In the 51st minute, Joel Okiria pulled back one from the spot after the centre referee awarded Busitema a penalty.

Two minutes past the hour mark, UCU stretched their lead to three after Gagganga nodded home Ssewanyana’s corner kick.

Four minutes later, Gagganga completed a personal brace with a screamer past Busitema goalkeeper Mahad Anyole.

In the 74th minute, Gagganga made it five with another venomous shot adding salt to Busitema’s wounds.

It became a goal gallery as Ofoyrwoth slotted the ball home after Opio’s phenomenal delivery.

It was a point of madness in the backline after Aapa failed to clear the ball, Kyomuhendo won possession and fired it home.

The victory took the Cardinals to six points in two games played sofar.

The next match will see MUBS host IUIU at Nakawa on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.