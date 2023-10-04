Uganda Cranes interim head coach Morley Byekwaso Ochama has named a provisional squad of 36 players for the forthcoming international friendlies against Mali and Zambia.

Byekwaso was today named the interim coach of the national team for a period of one month as the search for a permanent head coach goes on.

It should be noted that FUFA parted ways with coach Milutin Sredojevic and his backroom staff last month that had Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba as assistant coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Uganda Cranes will have two international friendly games against Mali on 13th October in Bamako and against Zambia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The team will enter residential camp on Friday morning at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi Legason (Ethiopia Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (Hawassa City FC, Ethiopia), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC, Uganda), Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda), Derrick Ochan (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono Okello (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Hapoel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC, Uganda), Enock Walusimbi (URA FC, Uganda), Najib Fesali (URA FC, Uganda), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Elvis Ngonde (SC Villa, Uganda), Ivan Irinimbabazi (Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Fiat Cleophus (Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Uganda), Khalid Aucho (Yanga FC, Tanzania), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Fereinse FC, Portugal), Arafat Usama Kizza (KCCA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA), Laban Tibiita (URA FC, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Rogers Mugisha (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya)

Forwards

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Fred Amaku (Maroons FC, Uganda), Lawrence Tezikya (BUL FC, Uganda), Richard Basangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt), Frank Ssebufu (New York Red Bull II, USA), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Rogers Kassim Mato(Sanliurfaspor FC, Turkey), Simon Peter Oketch (Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Ethiopia)