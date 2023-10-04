FUFA has on Wednesday named an interim technical team for the Uganda Cranes.

It should be noted that Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho was sacked last month following a disappointing journey in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.

Assistant coach Moses Basena, Goalkeeping Coach Fred Kajoba and fitness coach Arthur Kyesimira were also released of their duties.

The new interim head coach is Morley Byekwaso Ochama who is currently the assistant coach at SC Villa.

Byekwaso was the head coach of the Uganda U20 National Team that reached the finals of AFCON U20 in 2021.

He will be assisted by Fred Muhumuza who is currently working in interim capacity at URA FC.

Stephen Billy Kiggundu has been named the interim goalkeeping Coach while Felix Ayobo is the interim fitness coach.

Uganda will play two international friendly games in the October International break, facing Mali on 13th October in Bamako and Zambia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 17th October.