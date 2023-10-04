Yasin Nasser will be teaming up with a new co-driver for the upcoming events after his longtime partner Ali Katumba decided to take a break from rallying.

Nasser and Katumba have partnered for seven years.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The Moil Rally Team took it to their Facebook page to announce the news.

“We are sad to announce that we shall not be teaming up with our longtime co-driver Ali Katumba for the upcoming events due to personal commitments,” reads the post.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

In the seven years together, Katumba and Nasser have registered several achievements including the 2019 and recently the 2023 National Rally titles, the 2021 ARC2 title plus a number of event wins to their names.

Credit: John Batanudde

The Moil Rally Team is yet to announce the replacement for Katumba.

However, Kawowo Sports learnt that among the favourites to replace Katumba could be Joseph Kamya who recently split with Jas Mangat.

Kamya has navigated for Yasin before during the Machakos Rally early this year.