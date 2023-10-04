Results

Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers

KCCA 1-2 Maroons

KCCA suffered a second successive defeat after falling 2-1 to visitors Maroons to remain without a point after two league games.

Fred Amaku netted in either half to turn Muhammad Shaban equalizer into a mere consolation in a game Usama Arafat missed a penalty.

Amaku gave the visitors the lead with an easy finish after goalie Juma Mutebi parried David Ndihabwe ball into his path after Abraham Tusubira had done the hard work.

The Kasasiro levelled at the halftime mark when Shaban capitalized on a poor clearance from a corner to ensure the game went into the break tied.

The visitors had a chance to re-take the lead in the 70th minute but Peter Magambo made a goal line clearance with Mutebi beaten.

That miss was nearly punished at the other end as referee awarded a penalty after handball in the area despite protests from the Maroons players.

However, Arafat hit his attempt on the cross bar to the delight of Muhammad Ssenfuma’s charges.

The miss spurred the visitors who went on attack after sitting back for most the time and they were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Juma Mutebi fumbled with a free kick from Tusubira before Amaku pounced to put the ball in the net.

Despite a late surge as KCCA threw bodies in attack, Maroons held on for a famous win that puts them on 7 points leaving the Kasasiro on zero points and in 3rd from the bottom.

Moment of reflection!



KCCA FC Head Sergio Traguil stayed alone in a corner after his side lost 2-1 to @OfficialMaroons this evening. The home team saw Usama Arafat’s penalty hit the woodwork before Amaku scored his second of the night. #KCCAMAR #UPL pic.twitter.com/miq02YxYCh — President of the Kachai addicts in 🇺🇬 (@JustGystin) October 3, 2023

Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil was livid and even failed to address the media and spent most of the time after the final whistle at the corner flag where he was picked by team doctor, Ivan Ssewanyana.

Pressure seems to be mounting on the Portuguese who failed to win the Fufa Super 8 and also saw his side eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Next on menu will be a big one against rivals Express on Sunday at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.