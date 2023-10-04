Results

Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers

KCCA 1-2 Maroons

Vipers dropped their first points of the season after drawing goalless with Mbarara City at Kakyeka on Tuesday.

The reigning champions came into the game on the back of successive wins and a win could have taken them top of the log on goal difference.

For Mbarara City, they needed to get off the mark after losing at home to NEC and drawing goalless with Express FC.

In the end, no side managed to put the ball behind the net although the Ankole Lions created slightly better chances in a game that none fancied given the poor playing surface.

A point takes Vipers to 7 points in 4th place while Mbarara City climb to 12th with only two points out of a possible nine.

Elsewhere, KCCA suffered their second successive defeat by losing 2-1 to Maroons at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.