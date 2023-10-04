Overview: The Venoms dropped their first points since the start of the 2023-24 season with a goalless draw away to Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium.

Vipers head coach Leonard Neiva lamented the poor playing surface, saying it made it difficult for his team to play ‘their’ game.

The Venoms dropped their first points since the start of the 2023-24 season with a goalless draw away to Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium.

While speaking to Vipers media shortly after the final whistle, the Brazilian coach expressed his displeasure before urging his team to adjust to the terrible conditions.

“The game was tough and very hard for us especially when it came to the ground. The facility was not good at all and that’s not an excuse,” Neiva said.

“We need to adapt and be able to play in such bad conditions like this one (Kakyeka). That’s why today my players found it hard to play on such a ground,” he added.

“We were ready, we had come looking for three points but it hardly went our way. They made it hard for us by imploring a very physical game. Of course, we need to do better and improve our physicality.

“We have two weeks to organize. That is enough time to improve our physical condition. The club hired a person specific for that and I am sure soon we shall be seeing the results.”

Eyes on the next fixture

According to Neiva, it’s not bad to pick a goalless stalemate away from home more so giving the team the second clean sheet of the campaign.

“It’s been a fair result to take home since we picked a clean sheet at least. We now move forward and think of the next game where we play SC Villa. We are going to organize the team to be ready for physical conditions,” he concluded.

Vipers return to action on Friday, October 20 against SC Villa at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende after the international break.