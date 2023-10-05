National Basketball League | Results

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Our Saviour 67-79 City Oilers

The National Basketball League record champions City Oilers extended the lead against Our Saviour to 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

City Oilers beat Our Saviour 79-67 in Game 2 of the Playoffs semifinals on Wednesday at YMCA Court, Wandegeya.

The Oilers continued their dominance with a routine win against Our Saviour to keep their perfect run in the playoffs intact as they head into the ninth straight win.

Mandy Juruni’s troops had a narrow two-point lead (22-20) after the first period, a lead that widened to nine (44-35) at halftime.

Our Saviour were limited to scoring just 11 points in the third quarter as City Oilers opened a magnificent 20-point lead going into the final frame.

Our Saviour dug deep to try and launch a comeback but the 21 points in the final period only narrowed the deficit to 12 at the final horn.

South Sudanese guard Malual Dier put up a man-of-the-match performance dropping 17 points, pulling down 18 rebounds and making one assist in a losing effort. Allan Okwenzi and Joseph Wacha also added 11 and nine points for Our Saviour.

Fayed Baale led the City Oilers with 18 points while Jimmy Enabu and Mer Maker added 16 and 13 points respectively.